× House fire near Geist Reservoir causes 2 injuries overnight

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Fishers fire department responded to a major house fire this morning around 4:30 near the Geist Reservoir.

One person was transported with serious injuries to Eskenazi Hospital and another individual received minor injuries. Four additional people escaped the fire without injury.

It took 33 firefighters roughly 25 minutes to control the fire. According to fire investigators, the blaze is believed to be started in the living space above the garage and $65,000 worth of damage is estimated.