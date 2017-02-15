Get unique, healthy and gluten-free options at Lebanon’s Fig Tree Café

LEBANON, Ind. – Lebanon’s Fig Tree Café may just be the perfect spot for a lunch road trip.

Located at 109 N. Meridian St. right off I-65 in Lebanon, the owners use natural and local ingredients to make their unique, ever-changing lunch items.

Fig Tree Café, which sits on the Square in Lebanon, offers a casual, cozy atmosphere that mirrors an old-fashioned ice cream spot.

Bethany and Levi Deaton own the business and live right down the street.

“It is a sandwich shop. It’s a hometown comfortable, healthy place to eat,” said co-owner Bethany Deaton.

4 Things You Need to Know about Fig Tree Café Yelpers rave about the cafe’s use of fresh, local ingredients and the creative names to describe the menu offerings such as the “Getting Piggy With It” sandwich which stacks ham, bacon, apple, onion and cheddar with a maple mayo-mustard spread on Texas toast.

Yelpers love that Fig Tree Café goes above and beyond to accommodate dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free soups and sandwiches as well as always offering gluten free baked goods.

Yelpers like the kick of the Chuck Norris grilled cheese with pepper jack and cheddar topped with bacon, jalapeno, ranch and chipotle honey mustard.

Yelpers appreciate that any sandwich can be finished off in the panini press which blends all the flavors together in a warm and melty fashion.

Deaton said they saw the need for something healthy on the Square.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of options for healthy foods. I found out that I was gluten free and that’s filled a need. All of my baking is gluten free and everything on the menu can be gluten free,” she said.

The café serves homemade soups and cleverly named sandwiches, like the Posh PB&J with chunks of fresh fruit. One of the best sellers is the Chuck Norris—the café’s take on a grilled cheese sandwich with a kick!

Neither option will stretch your waistline.

“We try to get as much natural products into our food as we can,” Deaton said.

Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy says Yelpers rave about the unique, healthy menu options.

“You probably aren’t going to find this in most other small towns,” Smith said.

While soups and sandwiches put Fig Tree Café on the map, Yelpers also highlighted other offerings in their reviews.

“Two of the items that stand out in the Yelp reviews are the ice teas. They use mint, ginger to make the ice tea flavored. And the gelato. Everyone says save room for the gelato!” Smith said.

Inside the restaurant, you’ll find a gift shop with locally sourced products and natural food items.

Learn more at Fig Tree Café’s website or see the online reviews from Yelp. You can also find the café on Facebook.

Photos courtesy Yelp Indy

