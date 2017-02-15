× First Honda SUV production begins in Indiana with 2017 CR-V

GREENSBURG, Ind. – It was a big Wednesday morning for Honda’s Indiana plant, as they celebrated their first ever SUV production.

In March 2016, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (HMIN) announced a $52 million dollar investment to support the production of the CR-V. This transitioned CR-V production from their plant in Guadalajara, Mexico to Greensburg and created 100 jobs.

“We are leveraging the manufacturing flexibility of our experienced Indiana associates to meet the needs of our customers,” said Bob Nelson, President of Honda Manufacturing of Indiana. “With the CR-V and Civic, we are really proud to build two of America’s best-selling vehicles in Indiana.”

HMIN will continue to produce the Honda Civic. This isn’t the first time the plant has produced multiple vehicles; from April 2012 to November 2014, the plant produced the Acura ILX in addition to the Honda Civic.