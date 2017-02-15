× Billy Joel to perform in Indianapolis in November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man behind hits like “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl” is coming to Indianapolis.

Billy Joel will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of his 2017 tour. The legendary musician’s performance is scheduled for November 3.

Other tour stops for Joel this year include Cleveland, Green Bay, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston. He’s sold 150 million records and scored 33 consecutive top 40 hits during his storied music career.

The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. Last year, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

In 2014, he received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Snog and the ASCAP Centennial Award, both essentially lifetime awards for his achievements in music. He was recognized during the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors and is the recipient of six Grammy Awards. Other honors include his induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In December 2013, Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise. He’s played one show per month at the Garden as part of the Time Warner Concert Series, leading to 36 sold-out shows as of December 2016.

