× Ball State announces new President to start on May 15

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University announced Wednesday that recently hired President, Geoffrey Mearns, will begin his duties on May 15.

Mearns will become the 17th president in the history of the university. He comes from Northern Kentucky University where he spent the last four years. He led a campaign at NKU that significantly increased the amount of state funding they received.

Mearns’ offensive created an additional $5.1 million for the school, much higher than previous funding efforts.

Mearns will have a presidential transition committee and an executive advising firm, Franke Associates, to help make his transition as smooth as possible.

“Those resources will provide me with different and diverse perspectives that will help me make strategic, informed decisions for the long-term health and well-being of Ball State University,” said Mearns.

“I’m thankful to university leadership for providing these tools and excited to get to campus to begin working with the faculty and staff, students, alumni, donors and friends.”

Interim President Terry King will remain in his role until Mearns’ arrival.