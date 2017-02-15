A warm up is on the way

So far this has been a mild winter with little snow and that weather pattern will continue for the next seven days. A warming trend starts Thursday and will last through early next week. Indianapolis will see near record highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we'll have a chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon.  Our next best chance for rain will not arrive until next week.

Over half of our days this winter have had high temperatures above average.

Our mild temperatures have kept the snow away.

We'll have a cool, dry Thursday.

Temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees on Friday.

We'll have a warm Saturday with a chance for a few afternoon showers.

We'll have a sunny, warm Sunday.

Expect near record highs through the weekend.

