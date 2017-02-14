There is a lot of love in this forecast including sunshine and 70s in the extended outlook

Posted 6:33 am, February 14, 2017, by
emoji-cast

Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and the weather will be gorgeous! We have lots of hearts on the Emojicast today signalling a beautiful Tuesday. We started off the morning with temperatures above freezing and will reach a high of 51 this afternoon. Winds will be brisk from the southwest at 10-20 mph.

emoji-cast

Tonight a front will roll through and that could spin off a few flurries across the state. No accumulation is expected. But those winds from the northwest will create a cooler day on Wednesday.  Temperatures won’t make it out of the 30s on Wednesday, but we’re trending upward after Wednesday.

hour-by-hour-temps-manuallatest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

The weekend forecast couldn’t be better! Mid and upper 60s are expected with sunny skies.

wknd-at-a-glance

We won’t see much, if any precipitation for the next 7 days!

7-day-qpf

We’ll even hit 70 early  next week.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s