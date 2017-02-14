× There is a lot of love in this forecast including sunshine and 70s in the extended outlook

Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and the weather will be gorgeous! We have lots of hearts on the Emojicast today signalling a beautiful Tuesday. We started off the morning with temperatures above freezing and will reach a high of 51 this afternoon. Winds will be brisk from the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Tonight a front will roll through and that could spin off a few flurries across the state. No accumulation is expected. But those winds from the northwest will create a cooler day on Wednesday. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 30s on Wednesday, but we’re trending upward after Wednesday.

The weekend forecast couldn’t be better! Mid and upper 60s are expected with sunny skies.

We won’t see much, if any precipitation for the next 7 days!

We’ll even hit 70 early next week.