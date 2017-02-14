Statewide Amber Alert declared for Gary teen believed to be in danger

Suspect sought in wake of west side shooting

Posted 4:56 am, February 14, 2017, by
corvallis-shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are looking for the suspect or suspects connected to an overnight shooting on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, at an apartment complex near 38th St. and Eagle Creek Parkway.

The victim told police he was shot twice–once in the head and once in the stomach–while at the apartment complex. He then drove himself to a home in the 2800 block of  Corvallis Crescent, according to investigators.

The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. However, at last report he was awake and talking.

