Soldiers in Afghanistan among hundreds who sent valentines to New Castle boy battling cancer

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle boy battling brain cancer is feeling the love from people across the world this Valentine’s Day.

The family of 5-year-old Jace Griffin has been encouraging others to send the kindergarten student cards to distract him from his pain.

Jace’s father told CBS4 that the little boy “is doing GREAT!” after receiving over 1,400 valentines. He said they had received some as far away as Japan.

A group of soldiers stationed in Afghanistan even sent the little boy a video message to lift his spirits.

The family realized Jace was sick when he started getting migraines and vomiting uncontrollably last fall. They took him to the hospital and an MRI revealed a tumor in the back of his head. Since then, he has underwent surgery at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital to remove the tumor.

Joe says Jace has three days left of his six-week radiation program in Warrenville, Illinois. After these treatments finish, he will receive chemotherapy for a year.

If you want to send Jace a Valentine's Day card, you can drop it off at Dollar General, 906 Broad St., New Castle, or mail it to 802 Stewart Drive, New Castle, IN 47362. There is a GoFundMe page currently set up to help the family with Jace’s treatments.