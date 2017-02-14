× Police: Non-custodial mother who took baby turns herself in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mother on the run from police with her baby has turned herself in, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD issued an alert over the weekend asking for help finding Regina Williams, 37, and 5-month-old Parker Williams.

IMPD said Regina Williams turned herself in at the City-County Building Tuesday morning. They’d appealed for Williams, the boy’s non-custodial mother, to come back with the infant. The baby is a ward of the state and was taken to Louisville last week.

Police said the baby is unharmed.

She lost custody of the boy after a January incident left him with a skull fracture. Police said they didn’t believe the boy was in immediate danger and didn’t call for an Amber Alert in the case.