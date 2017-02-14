× Police arrest man for murder after shooting at downtown Indianapolis lounge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man for murder after a fatal shooting at a downtown Indianapolis lounge last month.

The shooting occurred at the Bu Da Lounge just east of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis on January 29 around 3 a.m.

Police say a confrontation involving a large number of people escalated outside the club and someone fired a gunshot which hit 31-year-old Wilbur Morton in the upper body, according to investigators on the scene.

When police arrived they were met by a large, unruly crowd in the street, many of whom then traveled to Eskenazi Hospital, where the victim had been taken by ambulance and later died. Police were requested at the hospital to help control the crowd.

IMPD says they arrested Dontae Davis, 29, for murder and SVF in connection with the fatal shooting. The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit tracked Davis to a casino in Shelbyville, according to Chief Waters.