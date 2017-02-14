× Male shot, killed on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a male was fatally shot on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3600 block of North Glen Arm Road, near North High School Road and West 34th Street, around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers found the male unresponsive inside an apartment. EMS personnel responded and pronounced him dead on-scene.

Detectives believe that the incident occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex and that the injured male sought assistance from a nearby residence, where he later died.

The victim is believed to be a teen or someone in their early 20s. His identity will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477). Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. This release may be updated as more information becomes available.