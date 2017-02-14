× Listeria concerns lead to recall of Colby and Colby Jack cheese sold at Meijer deli

Meijer recalled Colby cheese and Colby Jack cheese sold at its deli counters, saying the cheese could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The store sold the Meijer Brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese in the deli from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017. The company said it received notice of possible Listeria contamination from MDS, a supplier that sources Meijer-branded cheeses from Deutsch Kase Haus, a cheese manufacturer based in Middlebury, Ind.

The recalled product will be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels that have the UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx. The last 6 digits will vary, and are determined by weight since the product was purchased at the deli counter.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled cheese, the company said.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A Listeria monocytogenes infection could lead to miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

Customers who bought the product should dispose of it or return it to any Meijer store for a full refund. Anyone with questions should contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.