IMPD asking for help after robbery of an east side Family Video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed an east side Family Video.

On the afternoon of Jan. 17, a black male entered Family Video, 5071 E. 10th St., with a gun and proceeded to rob the store. He was wearing a black and white winter hat, a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.