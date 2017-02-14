Fort Wayne actor stars in CBS legal drama ‘Doubt’

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– A Snider High School alumnus is starring in a new CBS legal drama called ‘Doubt.’

The show is about a defense lawyer, played by Katherine Heigl, who becomes romantically involved with a client who is suspected in a brutal murder. Libii plays a character called Nick Brady, who is an ex-convict turned lawyer who got his education in prison.

Libii spoke with WANE about his experience on the show.

“What’s interesting and special about Nick is the journey that he’s gone through and the resilience he’s had to show to turn his life around and become the successful, more upright person that we see in the show,” Libii told WANE. “I think the grit involved in that character, involved in that being not your best version of yourself for a part of your life and then sort of turning the wheel hard and becoming a better, more realized version of yourself is something we can all aspire to.”

Libii graduated from Snider High School in 2003 and later studied theater at Yale. Teachers said they expected him become an actor.

“I just started knocking aggressively on doors until people got sick of me knocking and decided to give me a job,” he told WANE. “It’s as hard as everybody says. It takes as long as everybody says. There are so many people that want to be actors and so few jobs. It just takes a lot of persistence and it takes a lot of faith to hang around until you get an opportunity like this. I’ve been very fortunate and now I’m on this great show.”

Read more of WANE’s interview with Libii here.

“Doubt” premiers on CBS4 on Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. See a preview of the show below.