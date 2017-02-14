× Flurries are Likely Overnight

A weak cold front will bring the chance for a few flurries overnight through Wednesday morning. Snow showers are more likely over north central and east central Indiana. That will be our best chance for precipitation this week. Wednesday will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 30s. A warming trend will begin Thursday and last through the weekend.

So far this has been a mild winter.

We haven’t had much snow this winter.

We may see a few flurries overnight.

Wednesday will be coolest day of the week.

We’ll have a cool, dry Thursday.

A warm front will move across the state Friday.

Highs will reach into the 60s Saturday.

We’ll have highs in the 70s on Sunday.

High temperatures will reach near record levels by the weekend.