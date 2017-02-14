Fishers Police investigating daytime home burglaries

Statewide Amber Alert declared for Gary teen believed to be in danger

Posted 11:38 am, February 14, 2017
FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department are investigating two day-time residential burglaries that occurred Monday between 8:00am and 5:00pm. Both homes are located within a couple of miles of each other in the Cherry Hills and Sunblest neighborhoods.

Both homeowners reported that jewelry was missing from their homes. Evidence at both homes indicated the suspect(s) gained entry by kicking in the front door of each home.

Police are asking that if you were in these neighborhoods Monday and observed anything out of the ordinary or live in these neighborhoods and have exterior security cameras to please call the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300.

