× Could driver-less cars affect organ donation?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Remove human error and driver-less cars are said to be safer.

One possible unexpected consequence of driver-less cars is that fewer crashes could equal fewer organ donors.

All agree, fewer crashes are a good thing, but the hard truth is that many donor organs come from car crash victims.

This controversial topic comes from a Slate article.

Locally, the Indiana Donor Network’s mission is to link donors with recipients.

The organization had nothing to do with the Slate article and wouldn’t comment on it directly.

But their latest research, from August 2016, shows, nationwide over 120,000 people are waiting for a transplant. Nearly 1,400 of those patients are in Indiana.

Statewide in 2015, 629 people received organs from 175 donors.

The Indiana Donor Network says say safer roads are always a good thing, but any reminder for potential donors to sign up makes a difference.

“One registered can save up to eight lives, and that same donor has the potential to enhance and/or save the lives of up to 75 other people, so the impact is tremendous,” said Kit Werbe with the Indiana Donor Network. “I can’t think of a better gift or a more lasting legacy.”

The numbers show, the current list of potential donors can’t meet the demand of the waiting list.

Donate Life America reports that nearly 11,000 people a year die waiting for a transplant.

Click here or here to sign up or learn more about organ donation, or stop into your local BMV and say ‘yes.’