Brownsburg police asking for public’s help to identify theft suspects

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Brownsburg police are asking the public to help them identify two men wanted for theft.

Officers say the white men stole change out of the coin vaults at the Brownsburg All-Pro Car Wash around 2:52 a.m. on Dec. 29. The business is located in the 1300 block of North Green Street.

The suspects were reportedly driving a white Chevy Blazer or GMC Jimmy SUV, with “B G Locksmith” on the back window and lettering on the side window that was unreadable.

Officers say there have been numerous reports on the west side of Indianapolis and Hendricks County with this vehicle and suspects.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).

