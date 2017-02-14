Bill aimed to protect Airbnb users heads to Senate

Statewide Amber Alert declared for Gary teen believed to be in danger

File photo of the Statehouse.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill to prevent Indiana communities from banning Airbnb is now headed to the Senate.

The House approved House Bill 1133 Tuesday which specifies requirement for short-term rentals.

Cities like Carmel and Zionsville are against the measure, calling it a safety issue and claiming the state is overstepping its bounds.

Airbnb Midwest Policy Director Laura Spanjian issued the following statement:

“Indiana is emerging as a national model for economically empowering its people and supporting family-friendly tourism. We want to thank the State Representatives who came out in support of the rights of their constituents to share their own homes. We look forward to discussing this issue further as the Indiana Senate considers home sharing legislation.”

