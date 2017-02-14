× Ball State decides against giving up TV station frequency

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) _ Ball State University officials have decided against selling the school’s television frequency and will continue operating its public broadcasting station.

The decision comes after the university had considered giving up the WIPB-TV frequency in a Federal Communications Commission auction aimed at freeing up bandwidth for mobile devices.

Ball State vice president Phil Repp says school leaders had determined giving up the frequency wasn’t in the university’s best interest.

The university in Muncie potentially could have received millions of dollars from the auction.

The station currently reaches 27 counties in central and eastern Indiana.