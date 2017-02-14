54 new Indiana State Troopers receive their squad cars

LIVE STREAM: Carroll County authorities provide update on two missing 13-year-old girls
Posted 12:43 pm, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:52PM, February 14, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a big Tuesday for incoming Indiana State Troopers as they were commissioned at the Indiana State Police Museum.

Fifty-four new troopers were given the keys to their squad cars after recently completing eight months of training.

They went through five months of training at the police academy and then concluded with three months of shadowing a senior trooper in the field.

Sgt. John Perrine posted a Periscope video of the ceremony earlier today.

The new troopers will serve a one-year probationary period before they receive permanent status.

