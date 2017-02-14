× 35-year-old man injured in officer-involved shooting in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. – A suspect has been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a southern Indiana gas station.

Police say the shooting occurred as they were trying to serve a felony warrant at a Vincennes Chuckles on Old Decker Road at approximately 8:57 p.m.

Officers say at least one officer fired a weapon and struck the 35-year-old male suspect.

Police say the Troopers involved in the shooting are okay. The suspect was taken to Vincennes’ Good Samaritan Hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers were in unmarked vehicles.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.