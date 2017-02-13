× Traffic stop on I-64 leads to methamphetamine arrest

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – A late afternoon traffic stop on Sunday led to the arrest of a Fort Branch man.

A trooper was patrolling near the 63 mile marker when he observed a blue Ford F-150 commit several traffic violations heading westbound.

He followed the driver, identified as Bradley Heichelbech, 37, off I-64 and onto State Road 162, where he pulled him over. A K-9 conducted an open-air search and discovered two ounces of methamphetamine and three needles.

Heichelbech then admitted to the trooper that he used meth just an hour before being pulled over. He was arrested and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance. He is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center.