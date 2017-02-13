Sunny skies and above average temperatures are the theme of the week

We have a beautiful and UNEVENTFUL week of weather. Most of the week will feature sunshine, dry conditions and ABOVE average temperatures, especially heading into the weekend. Today we’ll see a few high clouds stream in during the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

Valentine’s Day is also looking dry and unseasonably warm with highs near 50!

Looking ahead to the next 7 days, central Indiana will be 100% dry!! No rain or snow through next Monday morning! That is extremely usual for this time of year.

This weekend will be AMAZING! Sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs hitting 70 by Sunday.

