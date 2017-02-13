× Statewide Amber Alert declared for abducted 15-year-old from Gary

GARY, Ind. – A Statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a Gary teen that police believe has been abducted.

Police say 15-year-old Chastinea Reeves was last seen in Gary on Monday. She is believed to be in danger.

Officers say Chastinea was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when she was last seen. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Chastinea’s whereabouts, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.