Spurs top Pacers for NBA-record 20th straight winning season

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 15: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 15, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a 110-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan’s retirement. They have had a winning record every season since 1997-98, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.

Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost four straight — three on their home court.

George’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut it to 107-104, but the Spurs closed it out at the free-throw line.

