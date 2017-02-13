× Shooting connected to drug deal results in two arrests

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police officers in Bartholomew County are investigating a drug deal that led to a shooting.

On Sunday morning, police received a call from Columbus Regional Hospital reporting a gunshot victim. Lesther Monterroso, 22, allegedly went to a man’s residence to collect money for drugs and was shot in the process.

He was charged with giving false information and possession of a false government identification after the story he gave police at the hospital was proven untrue.

Investigators were able to interview witnesses and ultimately named Ernesto Prado, 30, as a possible suspect. Prado told police that Monterroso was one of four individuals who arrived at his residence to collect a debt for drugs, but he stated he did not know him.

Prado is being held on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Williams at 812-565-5928.