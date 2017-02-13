× Police investigate report of rape at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police at Purdue University are investigating a reported case of rape on campus.

The incident was reported on Feb. 12 at First Street Towers, located near 1st Street and MacArthur Drive.

The suspect and victim know each other, according to Purdue police. No other details were released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-494-8221. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-866-818-2620.