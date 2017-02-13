× Police investigate possible connection in Monon Trail flashing incidents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating whether a pair of indecent exposure reports from the weekend are related to earlier reports of similar cases on the Monon Trail.

On Saturday, two women told police that a man flashed them on the trail in the 6100 block of Compton Street. The man was described as a white male in his 20s, according to an IMPD incident report.

IMPD is investigating whether it was the same man accused of flashing women on the trail last month.

In the previous cases, police said the man ran past two women with his genitals fully exposed and then circled around them before he “tucked himself away and then ran off.” He also passed a teenager who was walking her dog.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s with acne or acne scars on his face and patchy facial hair. He wore lime green socks and a yellow “Drumstick Dash” shirt.

Anyone with information should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.