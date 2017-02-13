× Police: Bedford teen arrested on OWI charge with 16-year-old passenger in car

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. – Police arrested a Bedford teenager accused of driving under the influence with another teen in the car with him.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper saw a black Toyota Avalon weaving in the lane as it traveled eastbound on U.S. 50 near Church Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line and also veered over the fog line on the right.

The trooper pulled the car over on U.S. 50 west of Hart Road.

State policed said the driver, Garret Diehl, 18, Bedford, and his 16-year-old passenger had left a party in Bloomington and were trying to get home to Bedford. They got lost on the way back. The state trooper smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle.

After further investigation, the trooper determined that Diehl had smoked marijuana and taken Xanax hours before being pulled over. A search of the car revealed a metal grinder with what appeared to be marijuana inside.

Martin County deputies transported the 16-year-old passenger to jail to wait for his parents to pick him up. He was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Diehl was taken to Daviess Community Hospital, where he preliminarily tested positive for THC and benzodiazephines.

He was taken to the Martin County Jail on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.