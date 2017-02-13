× Man arrested in connection with rape reported at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Purdue police arrested a man in connection with a rape reported Sunday afternoon on campus.

The incident was reported on Feb. 12 at First Street Towers, located near 1st Street and MacArthur Drive.

Donald G. Ward, 19, a sophomore in the College of Engineering of Madison, Indiana, was arrested and taken to Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of rape, a level 3 felony punishable by 3-16 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Ward and victim were acquaintances, according to Purdue police.