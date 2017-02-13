× Indiana sheriff’s sergeant dies after suffering medical emergency on duty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say an Allen County sheriff’s department sergeant has died after having a medical emergency while on duty.

The department says 19-year veteran Joseph Cox was working on Sunday in northeast Allen County when he was found unconscious in his vehicle.

WANE-TV says Cox was reportedly responding to a crash when he suffered the medical emergency. His vehicle was found in a field. A procession of police and emergency vehicles ushered a hearse carrying Cox’s body from a Fort Wayne hospital to a funeral home.

During his time with the department, Cox served in several divisions. He was a member of the SWAT team and a K-9 handler who was promoted to sergeant in 2015.