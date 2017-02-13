I-69 developers announce delay in completion date from Martinsville to Bloomington
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials handling the I-69 construction from Martinsville to Bloomington have confirmed that the completion date has been delayed once again.
The Indiana Finance Authority and the Indiana Department of Transportation said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the I-69 Section 5 developer to assure that four lanes of traffic will open through Bloomington beginning mid-August.
They set a final project completion date of May 31, 2018.
“I directed the IFA to work thoroughly and decisively with the developer to resolve outstanding issues and set a firm completion date for I-69 Section 5, and this MOU reflects their efforts,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We all want this project completed as quickly as possible.”
The revised schedule calls for:
- Four lanes of traffic, two north bound and two south bound, to be continuously open through the greater Bloomington area beginning on August 15, 2017.
- Four lanes will be open from Sample Road to Martinsville for student move-in and home football and basketball games beginning August 15, 2017.
- The section north of Sample Road to Martinsville also will open to four lanes of traffic continuously no later than March 31, 2018.
- Completion of Section 5 by May 31, 2018.
The announcement of the revised schedule comes just a few weeks after Stephanie McFarland, with the Indiana Finance Authority, said the official completion date of October 2017 had not changed.