I-69 developers announce delay in completion date from Martinsville to Bloomington

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials handling the I-69 construction from Martinsville to Bloomington have confirmed that the completion date has been delayed once again.

The Indiana Finance Authority and the Indiana Department of Transportation said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the I-69 Section 5 developer to assure that four lanes of traffic will open through Bloomington beginning mid-August.

They set a final project completion date of May 31, 2018.

“I directed the IFA to work thoroughly and decisively with the developer to resolve outstanding issues and set a firm completion date for I-69 Section 5, and this MOU reflects their efforts,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We all want this project completed as quickly as possible.”

The revised schedule calls for:

Four lanes of traffic, two north bound and two south bound, to be continuously open through the greater Bloomington area beginning on August 15, 2017.

Four lanes will be open from Sample Road to Martinsville for student move-in and home football and basketball games beginning August 15, 2017.

The section north of Sample Road to Martinsville also will open to four lanes of traffic continuously no later than March 31, 2018.

Completion of Section 5 by May 31, 2018.

The announcement of the revised schedule comes just a few weeks after Stephanie McFarland, with the Indiana Finance Authority, said the official completion date of October 2017 had not changed.