Body found in Sugar Creek identified as Crawfordsville man at center of Silver Alert

Posted 6:15 pm, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20PM, February 13, 2017
Kaden Cravens

Kaden Cravens

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– A body found in Sugar Creek has been identified as a man who had been reported missing from Crawfordsville.

Police discovered the body of Kaden Cravens, 19, on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on the Sugar Creek, near County Road 225 West and north of Country Club Road. Indiana State Police said a group of kayakers came across the body.

On Jan. 26, a Silver Alert was issued for Cravens out of Montgomery County. Police said at the time they believed he was in danger, but did not elaborate as to why.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or call 911.

 

