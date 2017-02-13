× At least 260 Carmel Clay jobs will need to be cut if new referendum doesn’t pass

CARMEL, Ind. – The fates of nearly 300 Carmel Clay employees are now up to the voters.

Monday night, the Carmel Clay School District’s Board of Education voted to put a new school funding referendum on the May ballot. This would extend a referendum passed in 2010.

Board President Layla Spanenberg says the current referendum generates $14.5 million annually for the school district, but it expires at the end of 2017. Without it, she says the board will need to cut at least 260 jobs district wide.

“Academic programs not required for graduation and some extracurricular sports would also be in jeopardy,” she said. “This is money we simply can’t afford to lose.”

The board is recommending a replacement referendum of $0.19 at $100 per assessed property value. That’s a three cent increase over the previous referendum, but the district will reportedly be retiring other debt which means the overall education tax rate will remain a flat $0.83 for Carmel taxpayers.

Voters will be asked to approve the replacement referendum at a “Special Election” on May 2.

Additional information about the replacement referendum can be found here.