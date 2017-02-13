× Additional traffic lane to be built on I-70 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Traffic relief is coming for east side commuters traveling on I-70.

Starting this spring, construction will begin on east bound I-70 from I-465 to Post Road as contractors will be adding an additional traffic lane as well as doing concrete repairs in the area to both east and west bound lanes.

Work is anticipated to begin after April 1, and the project is expected to be complete before the end of this year. A specific start date will be announced after a schedule is provided by contractors.

The additional lane will be built along the right shoulder of eastbound I-70 and is intended to improve traffic flow and safety by increasing capacity and reducing unnecessary merging as traffic from I-465 enters eastbound I-70 and vehicles exit to Post Road.

Traffic restrictions during construction:

The northbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-70 may be closed on weeknight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on weekends starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured westbound on I-70 to the Shadeland Avenue interchange to return eastbound on I-70.

The eastbound I-70 (Exit 91) ramp to Post Road is planned to close for at least one weekend starting on a Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. During this closure, traffic will be directed to continue eastbound on I-70 to Mt. Comfort Road interchange to return westbound on I-70 and access Post Road.

Various lane closures can be expected on eastbound and westbound I-70, the southbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-70, and the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Post Road on weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on weekends starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Specific dates and times of closures will be announced in advance.