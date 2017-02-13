Statewide Amber Alert declared for Gary teen believed to be in danger

A Chance for Flurries

February 13, 2017

Get ready for a mild week of weather. The average high temperature this time of year is 39 degrees. This week temperatures will be about ten degrees above the norm.

A weak cold front will bring the chance for a few flurries on Wednesday otherwise this will be a dry week with a warming trend.

High temperatures will reach near record levels by the weekend.

This has been a mild winter so far.

Expect a sunny, mild Valentine's Day.

We'll have a chance for a few flurries on Wednesday.

Wit the exception of Wednesday, temperatures will be above average this week.

We'll have a dry, mild Thursday.

Highs will warm into the 50s on Friday.

This will be a warm, dry weekend.

Expect near record highs this weekend.

