A Chance for Flurries

Get ready for a mild week of weather. The average high temperature this time of year is 39 degrees. This week temperatures will be about ten degrees above the norm.
A weak cold front will bring the chance for a few flurries on Wednesday otherwise this will be a dry week with a warming trend.
High temperatures will reach near record levels by the weekend.
This has been a mild winter so far.
Expect a sunny, mild Valentine's Day.
We'll have a chance for a few flurries on Wednesday.
Wit the exception of Wednesday, temperatures will be above average this week.
We'll have a dry, mild Thursday.
Highs will warm into the 50s on Friday.
This will be a warm, dry weekend.
Expect near record highs this weekend.