× 72-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting teen in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tippecanoe County man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage girl.

Detectives began investigating the alleged incident involving 72-year-old Lon A. Kaminsky and a 14-year-old victim on Jan. 28.

Kaminsky was taken into Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail. He faces a child molestation and child solicitation charges.

Kaminsky is being held without bond as detectives continue to investigate.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 765-423-9321 or call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-Crime.