Person shot in chest while sitting in truck on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Aggravated assault detectives are investigating after a person was shot in the chest on the east side Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the shooting victim was shot while sitting in a truck in the 2900 block of Sherman Drive, then drove himself to the 3300 block of Manor Court.

Officers found the victim when they were called to instigate around 3:07 p.m. The victim was then transported to Eskenzi Hospital in “stable condition.”

Police believe the shooting stems from a disagreement between the victim and the suspect the night before.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.