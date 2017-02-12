Nearly a year after Joey Feek’s passing, Joey + Rory win Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album

Posted 7:09 pm, February 12, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:13PM, February 12, 2017
Singer Joey Martin Feek and Rory Lee Feek of Joey + Rory perform on stage during the 2009 CMT Music Awards at the Sommet Center on June 16, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Singer Joey Martin Feek and Rory Lee Feek of Joey + Rory perform on stage during the 2009 CMT Music Awards at the Sommet Center on June 16, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Joey + Rory won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, with their album “Hymns.” The Recording Academy made the announcement on Twitter, ahead of the broadcast of the award show.

The win is bittersweet. The album was the last the Joey and Rory Feek recorded together before Joey died of cancer at the age of 40 last March. She stopped treatments after learning it was terminal and spent her last days in her Hoosier hometown of Alexandria.

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation,” Rory Feek said at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

When the album was nominated he said his wife made him promise he’d attend the pre-telecast awards ceremony. He says she added with a big smile, “‘Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.'”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s