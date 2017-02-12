× Nearly a year after Joey Feek’s passing, Joey + Rory win Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album

Joey + Rory won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, with their album “Hymns.” The Recording Academy made the announcement on Twitter, ahead of the broadcast of the award show.

Congrats Best Roots Gospel Album 'Hymns' Joey + Rory #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 12, 2017

The win is bittersweet. The album was the last the Joey and Rory Feek recorded together before Joey died of cancer at the age of 40 last March. She stopped treatments after learning it was terminal and spent her last days in her Hoosier hometown of Alexandria.

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation,” Rory Feek said at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

When the album was nominated he said his wife made him promise he’d attend the pre-telecast awards ceremony. He says she added with a big smile, “‘Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.'”