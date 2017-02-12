Much of upcoming week remains above normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With clear skies tonight temperatures will fall in to the 20°s in most of central Indiana. So it will be a little cool to start the day.

Don't fret, we will have abundant sunshine for most of Monday, allowing temperatures to return to the middle/upper 40°s.

I'm currently forecasting a high of 48° for Indianapolis. A 50° reading is possible Monday afternoon towards Bloomington. GUSTY WINDS Winds increased with vigor Sunday afternoon and evening throughout central Indiana. At times, the winds gusted as high as 43mph in Frankfort, Lafayette and Pendleton.

Winds will begin to ease later Sunday evening. Winds will be out of the northwest, shifting to the southwest, at 4 to 8 miles per hour Monday.

WEEKEND WARMTH

We had some rare air in place for the weekend. Indianapolis reached a high of 66° Saturday. That is the second warmest temperature for February 11 in the previous 145 years. It was also the warmest temperature in Indianapolis in three weeks.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES MID-WEEK

The weather remains relatively quiet until Tuesday night when a cold front is projected to move through central Indiana. In its wake, temperatures will take a drop from the 50°s Tuesday afternoon to the middle/upper 30°s Wednesday. Wind chill values will likely be down in the 20°s and possible teens. A few snow flurries will also be possible Wednesday.

The shot of cooler air will be short lived. A warm front is projected to pass through the state Friday turning winds out of the south/southwest. Those winds will draw up warmer air. Highs in the 50°s look probable Friday. Even warmer for the weekend where temperatures are currently forecast to reach the middle and upper 60°s. We may have to be on "record watch" next weekend. Stay tuned!