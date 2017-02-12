Morgan County home suffers ‘extensive damage’ in overnight fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple Morgan County fire agencies worked together to extinguish a house fire early Sunday morning.

The Mooresville Fire Department says it was the first to arrive to the heavy fire in the 9800 block of Stanley Drive around 2:20 a.m. Crews immediately went into defensive mode.

After six hours, firefighters were able to stifle the blaze, but not before the home suffered “extensive damage.”

Fire officials say nobody was injured in blaze.

