Morgan County home suffers ‘extensive damage’ in overnight fire

Posted 2:40 pm, February 12, 2017, by

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple Morgan County fire agencies worked together to extinguish a house fire early Sunday morning.

The Mooresville Fire Department says it was the first to arrive to the heavy fire in the 9800 block of Stanley Drive around 2:20 a.m. Crews immediately went into defensive mode.

After six hours, firefighters were able to stifle the blaze, but not before the home suffered “extensive damage.”

Fire officials say nobody was injured in blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s