Indianapolis World War II veteran reunited with classic Ford Mustang

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hundreds of custom cars and classics were on display this weekend at the 58th Annual O’Reilly Auto Part World of Wheels, but a red 1967 Mustang stole the show on Saturday.

The car belongs to World War II veteran, Harry Donovan. The 95 year old has been trying to restore his classic mustang to honor his late wife, who Harry had given it to in 1969.

Harry paid a man nearly $6,000 to restore the car, but the man took off with it and left it with no engine, no radiator, and no front end.

CBS4 first told you about Harry's story in August.

Ken Mosier, who owns The Finer Details, a restoration shop in Danville, read about Harry’s story and reached out to him to help fix it. Thanks to dozens of volunteers and thousands in donations, Harry’s classic mustang was finally restored and was unveiled Saturday at the World of Wheels.