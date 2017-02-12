IN Focus: Donnelly, Rokita weigh in on big issues in DC

INDIANAPOLIS - After another headline-making week in Washington DC, we're talking with two Indiana politicians who could be on a collision course in the 2018 Senate race.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) met with President Donald Trump on Thursday, and spoke with us about the meeting afterwards.

Trump has been critical of Senate Democrats for blocking many of his key cabinet picks.

In the video above, Donnelly reacts to that criticism and talks about his meeting with the President.

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) also spoke with us about the controversy over the new education secretary, and the uproar over the President's travel ban.

When asked, Rokita did not rule out a run for Senate against Donnelly next year, criticizing Donnelly for opposing some of the President's cabinet appointments.

