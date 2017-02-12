× Hogsett to join faith leaders rallying to protect groups impacted by executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett and Sheriff John Layton will join hundreds of Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders Sunday afternoon to explain plans to protect groups that they believe are targeted by President Trump’s recent executive orders.

The “Public Action for a City of Inclusion” event will take place at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church starting at 2 p.m.

The event is organized by Indianapolis Congregation Action Network (IndyCAN), which plans to lay out a set of steps the city can take to “protect families targeted by discriminatory and unconstitutional orders.”

IndyCAN will urge the mayor and sheriff to not use local money to enforce federal immigration policies and to prevent local law enforcement from serving as an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Indianapolis would join Midwestern cities like Cincinnati, Nashville and Minneapolis that are serving as so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.

It’s unclear how that might work in the Circle City though. Lawmakers have approved legislation that prohibits local governments from refusing to cooperate with customs officials.

“In this time of uncertainty, there is one thing I am certain of; as a society, as a state, as a city, as people of many faiths—we can not afford to allow our neighbors to be targeted for exclusion, expulsion or incarceration,” said the Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown. “Our houses of prayer are sanctuaries where all are welcome. We will stand with our sisters and brothers and protect those who feel targeted and vulnerable to amplified political attacks. We hope our elected officials join us”