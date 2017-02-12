Arby’s investigating credit card data breach

Have you eaten at Arby’s lately?

The company says a data breach may have affected more than 355,000 credit and debit cards.

It’s the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot. The breach occurred between Oct. 25, 2016 and Jan. 19, 2017.

The malware allows hackers to steal data as the card is swiped at the cash register. Arby’s says the malware has now been eradicated.

The company stresses it only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

It advises customers to keep a close eye on their credit and debit card statements for unauthorized activity.

