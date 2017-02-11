× Woman investigated in two fatal accidents just days apart

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police say the woman responsible for a deadly hit and run crash in Lawrence is now also accused of running over her boyfriend just days earlier.

According to police reports, back on New Year’s Day, Brittney Jones told police she and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Marlon Clemons were arguing.

Jones said Clemons jumped onto the hood of her car and then slid off. He died later that day. Jones claimed it was all an accident.

Police have yet to charge Jones in that crash. But she was arrested February 9th for the January 13 fatal hit and run that claimed the life of 52-year-old Brian Wilkinson, of Anderson.

30-year-old Brittney Jones faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.