Kokomo police asking for help to find teenage runaway

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public to help them find a reported runaway.

Officers say 14-year-old Breanne Nicole Voiles was reported a runaway by her family last Saturday, Feb. 4.

Breanne is a white female, with long curly brown hair and green eyes. Police say she is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 123 lbs.

Anyone with additional information regarding Breanne’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department (765) 457-1105 or the Hotline (765) 456-7017.

