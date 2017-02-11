× Knightstown veterinarian arrested on 25 felony drug charges

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – A Henry County veterinarian has been arrested on 25 felony drugs charges.

63-year-old James Wilson’s charges include dealing controlled substances and unlawful dispensation.

Court documents say Wilson prescribed drugs meant for animals to people.

Wilson operates his practice at the Knightstown Veterinary clinic in the 8500 block of West US Highway 40.

The investigation into Wilson’s practice has been ongoing for several years.