Knightstown veterinarian arrested on 25 felony drug charges

Posted 10:55 am, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:57AM, February 11, 2017
James Wilson

James Wilson

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – A Henry County veterinarian has been arrested on 25 felony drugs charges.

63-year-old James Wilson’s charges include dealing controlled substances and unlawful dispensation.

Court documents say Wilson prescribed drugs meant for animals to people.

Wilson operates his practice at the Knightstown Veterinary clinic in the 8500 block of West US Highway 40.

The investigation into Wilson’s practice has been ongoing for several years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s